press release: East Towne Mall is teaming up with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks to host Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and family members with all spectrum of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa Photo Experience in a calming environment prior to public hours. We want this to be an opportunity for families to visit and capture keepsake photo memories with Santa, so sensory triggers such as music, bright lights, and mall traffic will be muted.

We hope Santa Cares will bring smiles and holiday magic for many families who would not have the opportunity to visit Santa otherwise. Photo packages are available for purchase during the event.

The Santa Cares event will be held Sunday, December 9th, from 9am - 11am. Please RSVP in advance by reserving ONE ticket per group.

Click HERE to RSVP.