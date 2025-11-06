Santa Cycle Rampage
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Get ready to roll into holiday magic! Join hundreds of Santas, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, snowmen, the Grinch, dreidels, and more for a slow-rolling holiday parade on wheels. It’s part bike ride, part costume party, and all-out seasonal joy!
10:00 AM – Arrival at Breese Stevens Field
• Bike Jousting
• Slow Races
• Refreshments available at the Forward Club
10:30 AM – Parade of Costumes (prizes for winners!)
10:45 AM – Group photo on the field
11:00 AM – Group ride roll-out
12:30 PM – Return to Breese Stevens Field (Forward Club open for service)
1:30 PM – Event concludes
Your participation helps raise critical dollars to support youth bike education programs right here in Dane County—so every pedal stroke spreads cheer and makes a difference.
Ride Safe. Dress Festive. Embrace the Weather!
Rain, snow, or shine—we ride!