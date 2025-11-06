Santa Cycle Rampage

media release: Get ready to roll into holiday magic! Join hundreds of Santas, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, snowmen, the Grinch, dreidels, and more for a slow-rolling holiday parade on wheels. It’s part bike ride, part costume party, and all-out seasonal joy!

10:00 AM – Arrival at Breese Stevens Field

• Bike Jousting

• Slow Races

• Refreshments available at the Forward Club

10:30 AM – Parade of Costumes (prizes for winners!)

10:45 AM – Group photo on the field

11:00 AM – Group ride roll-out

12:30 PM – Return to Breese Stevens Field (Forward Club open for service)

1:30 PM – Event concludes

Your participation helps raise critical dollars to support youth bike education programs right here in Dane County—so every pedal stroke spreads cheer and makes a difference.

Ride Safe. Dress Festive. Embrace the Weather!

Rain, snow, or shine—we ride!