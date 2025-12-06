Santa on State

media release: Guess Who's Coming to Town!?

Free Event! Parents, bring your camera to capture the moment!

Step into the magic of the season at Santa’s Workshop at 127 State Street! The lobby will be transformed into a festive holiday wonderland, where families can meet Santa himself and share their wish lists. Visits are completely free, and parents are encouraged to bring a camera or smartphone to capture those unforgettable holiday smiles. Stop by on select dates this season to experience the joy, wonder, and warmth of the holidays—right in the heart of downtown Madison!

Sat. 12/6, 2-5pm

Sat. 12/13, 2:30-5pm

Event made possible through the support of the Bayside Fund, Event Essentials, Overture Center, the Children's Theater of Madison, Block 100 Foundation, and Madison's Central Business Improvement District.