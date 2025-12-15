media release: Ho ho hold onto your cocoa, Santa’s making a pit stop at Vintage Cross Plains! Bring the kids (and your phone!) to snap your own FREE photos with the big guy. No mall lines, no overpriced photo packages, just holiday fun, small-town cheer, and plenty of Christmas spirit.

Our Santa and his helper elves are volunteering their time to spread joy (and maybe sneak a cookie or two), so just enjoy the magic.

Come early, grab a drink or bite, and soak up the festive vibes of our Vintage Christmas Pop-Up Series (see more below). It’s the perfect way to get in the holiday mood before the big day!

Free event. Free photos. Just bring your smiles and your cellphones!

This holiday season, Vintage Brewing Co. is unwrapping a month of festive fun for a good cause. From November 28 through January 2, all five Vintage Brewing locations across southern Wisconsin will transform into immersive Christmas pop-ups, each with its own unique holiday theme, over-the-top décor, and handcrafted seasonal cocktails; all while supporting a Holiday Coat & Winter Essentials Drive benefiting Porchlight, Inc.

Guests can spread cheer by donating warm clothing or essentials, enjoying a featured charity cocktail or mocktail, or by rounding up their tab to help fund local programs serving those experiencing homelessness.

“We wanted to create something that not only celebrates the magic of the season, but also gives back to the community that supports us and our staff all year long,” said Brittany Strohm Kraemer, Vintage Brewing’s co-founder. “Our goal is to make a positive impact while delivering a holiday experience people will remember.”

Cross Plains – “Santa’s Workshop”

Whimsical North Pole magic for the whole family! Peppermint, candy cane, and marshmallow cocktails set the scene. Meet Santa on Sunday, Dec. 21 (4–6 PM) and visit the free Gift Wrapping Station every Monday and Tuesday.