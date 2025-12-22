media release: Santiago Wells has been a fixture on the local open mic scene. While he does not stick to one genre for his original songs, he says "I chase the greater song for myself" and hopes that others relate to what he has to share.

With a wonderful rich and smooth voice, he will keep you captivated as he sings his songs based on his personal experiences. Come and listen to this singer of the new generation adding his verse and voice to new songs with an acoustic guitar.

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.