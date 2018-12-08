Santka Lucia

press release: On Saturday, December 8 Folklore Village celebrates the Swedish Sankta Lucia tradition marking the return of light in the darkness of winter.

The tradition of celebrating St. Lucia is observed widely in Sweden. The eldest daughter dresses in a long white gown tied with a red ribbon and dons a crown of lit candles. Lucia is typically attended by younger siblings—girls in white robes with tinsel around their waists and heads, and boys (“starboys”) in white robes, cone hats, and carrying stars. Very early in the morning hours the children serve coffee and Lussekatter (Lucia buns) to all the people in the house, while singing traditional Swedish Lucia songs.

Swedes also celebrate St. Lucia Day in local churches, businesses and schools. Many towns and cities have a Lucia contest. Being chosen the town’s Lucia is quite an honor for any young lady.

At Folklore Village, afternoon workshops offer kids of all ages the opportunity to make Danish heart baskets, color Swedish Dalahorses, help shape the saffron buns which will be served later, and learn the traditional songs for the evening Lucia ceremony (note: workshop attendance is required for participation in the ceremony). Afternoon workshops begin at 3:00.

Please bring a dish to pass for the potluck at 5:30. After the potluck, enjoy the candlelit procession with traditional Lucia songs sung by the children, the aromatic saffron buns served with hot tea, and the family-friendly evening dance.

Admission for afternoon and evening combined is $12 adults, $10 seniors & teens, $8 kids. Evening-only admission is $8 adults, $6 seniors & teens, $4 kids. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Find more information on Folklore Village at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.