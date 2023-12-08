Sapphic Factory DJs

media release: if you want to go out dancing

and celebrate the sounds of eternal longing,

we know a place…

sapphic factory

a modern queer joy dance party

come dance and be free to the music of muna, fletcher, phoebe bridgers, boygenius, kim petras, marina, elio, ashnikko, girl in red, tegan and sara, and more.

collaborating with plus1 to donate a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold to local lgbtqia+ charities.

