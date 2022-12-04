Sapphire + The Cry of Love

press release: Please join us for MMoCA Cinema, a special afternoon matinee featuring two films recommended by artist Faisal Abdu’Allah, whose exhibition DARK MATTER is now on view in the Main Galleries. The screenings on Sunday, December 4, take place on the final day of Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA, so you catch the movies and take care of some gift shopping all in one place.

Both MMoCA Cinema films—one short and one feature-length—were completed in 1959, and each has a distinct take on the issue of race relations during that era. First up, at noon, will be a short film titled, The Cry of Jazz. Directed by American musician and composer Edward O. Bland, The Cry of Jazz demonstrates the imaginative power of Black intellectuals and artists in the Civil Rights era.

At 1 PM, we’ll screen the feature-length film Sapphire, directed by UK filmmaker Basil Dearden. A police drama set in the diverse neighborhoods of London, Sapphire explores race and class in England in the 1950s.