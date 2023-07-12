× Expand Mike Furr The Sapsuckers: Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart.

media release: The Sapsuckers write and perform original country/Americana songs that blend humor, heartache, and honky-tonk. With an eclectic style that ranges from hillbilly roots to Nashville pop, the songwriting team of Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart has developed a lively, contemporary take on country music. Their creative lyrics, catchy melodies, and clever stage show have earned them a growing fanbase in the Midwest and beyond. In recent years, the duo has expanded to include a backing band of up to four additional musicians.

Music on the Side happens on the second Wednesday of the month June-August.