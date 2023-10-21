× Expand Shalicia Johnson A close-up of Sara Alvarado. Sara Alvarado

Discussing "Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta," new book. Free.

media release: At age 24, Sara Alvarado bought a one-way ticket from the Midwest to Mexico determined to heal from years of hard partying and sexual trauma. In this raw and inspiring memoir, Sara takes readers on a journey as she struggles with being newly sober, unexpectedly in love - and then suddenly, terrifyingly pregnant. Guided from afar by her wise and loving mother and her emerging spiritual connection, Sara confidently (yet full of self-doubt) faces the complexity of a multicultural marriage and motherhood in a foreign country. In vivid, storytelling prose, Sara shares the messy dance between cultures, classes, languages, traditions, white privilege, and a desire to belong. This epic love story confronts tough topics and uncertainty in an honest voice that is refreshing and witty.