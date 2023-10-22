× Expand Shalicia Johnson A close-up of Sara Alvarado. Sara Alvarado

media release: About the book:

At age twenty-four, Sara Alvarado bought a one-way ticket from the midwest to Mexico determined to heal from years of hard partying and sexual trauma. In this raw and inspiring memoir, Sara takes readers on a journey as she struggles with being newly sober, unexpectedly in love - and then suddenly, terrifyingly pregnant. Guided from afar by her wise and loving mother and her emerging spiritual connection, Sara confidently (yet full of self-doubt) faces the complexity of a multicultural marriage and motherhood in a foreign country. In vivid, storytelling prose, Sara shares the messy dance between cultures, classes, languages, traditions, white privilege, and a desire to belong. This epic love story confronts tough topics and uncertainty in an honest voice that is refreshing and witty.

About the author:

Sara Alvarado is the author of DREAMING IN SPANISH: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta. She is a writer, speaker, and fierce advocate for racial equity in real estate. Sara is the co-founder of OWN IT: Building Black Wealth, co-owner of Alvarado Real Estate Group, author of the Racial Justice Toolkit for Real Estate Professionals (2020), A Guide for Change Agents (2016), and creator of the Conversation Challenge: helping white people talk about race. She’s also had numerous essays and articles published in Madison365, HuffPost, and Scary Mommy. Sara graduated from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis with a BA in Spanish and feels most at home in Madison, WI, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Links to her writing, free resources, and other projects can be found at www.saraalvarado.com