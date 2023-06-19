media release: Sara DeLuca will talk about her latest book, Heavy Marching: The Civil War Letters of Lute Moseley, 22nd Wisconsin, recently published by University of Wisconsin Press. She will also describe her journey of curating, transcribing, researching, footnoting and editing the wealth of material in Heavy Marching, which kept her well occupied for over two years.

REGISTER HERE

This event is virtual, free, and suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.