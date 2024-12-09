media release: Sea Change: Holding Complexity

November 7, 2024 - January 19, 2025

Dec. 20: Tis the Sea-son: Celebrate Winter Solstice in a Different Light event, 6-10 pm:

The Into the Deep art series part of art exhibition SEA CHANGE: Holding Complexity can be explored by UV light.

At 8pm Sara will read fears that have been tucked/ shared in the community pieces that are part of the exhibition.

Guests are invited to share fears or secrets open mic style ( but without the microphone) after the reading.

Around 9pm we'll exit out of the building to burn fears shared on paper in a fire safe bowl ( this will not be a bonfire!)

This event is free to attend. Masks are required .

Sara Meredith, an artist going by Smere Tactics, creates bold interdisciplinary artwork including small mixed media pieces, large scale painted relief cut wood panels and prints, and larger immersive art installations that invite exploration.

Sea Change is defined as a marked change : transformation

How do we develop capacity and understanding during times of massive change within ourselves, our communities and systems we’re living under? OR How do we create light in the darkness?

Much of the research for artwork begins with curiosity and asking deeper questions.

Instead of providing definitive answers to these questions, this exhibition seeks to create space to hold: multitudes of context and meaning, spectrums of being, cycles of change, differences as a conduit for greater understanding, communities/ ecosystems as integral components of life, and visions of collective future.

Artworks from different series utilize visual metaphors and language of puns to connect a myriad of internal and external topics. The series “Into the Deep” follows the cycle of a figure as they fall into the depths of the ocean, while gaining insight and psychological depth. The series “Bodies of Water” - a figurative interpretation - depicts human silhouettes housing different water ecosystems. “Rules of Engagement” asks viewers to flip the script, taking on the unseen work that neurodiverse people have to decode in order to respond in social situations. Several other hand-built structures, including a zine library, serve as portals ( or portholes) for connection- inviting participation to activate the work.

May you: find glimmers of light here, create your own light, coalesce and agitate together to create glowing tides that will light our way through a myriad of changes.

Check back for events and other opportunities to connect and create throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Learn more about Sara HERE.