press release: “As long as Paretsky’s hotheaded, quick-witted sleuth is on the job, imperiled young women…will always have a champion.” - New York Times Book Review

In Shell Game,no one can be trusted and nothing is what it seems, except for the indomitable detective and her thirst for justice.

About the Author

Sara Paretsky is the New York Times bestselling author of twenty previous novels, including the renowned V.I. Warshawski series. She is one of only four living writers—alongside John le Carré, Peter Lovesey, and Lawrence Block—to have received both the Grand Master Award from the Mystery Writers of America and the Cartier Diamond Dagger from the Crime Writers Association of Great Britain. She lives in Chicago with her husband.