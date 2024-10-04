DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir

× Expand courtesy Sarah Akawa DJ Sarah Akawa

media release: HOT FLASH: An early dance party

Every first Friday of the month at The Cardinal Bar (418 E. Wilson St.), 7:00-9:30 p.m. FREE/NO COVER, 21+.

Wanna get your dancing shoes on but don't wanna be out too late? Or want a great place to get your night started? HOT FLASH is the party for you!

Enjoy club hits from the '70s, '80s, '90s, '00s and more - and get home in time for a reasonable night's sleep (or consider this your pre-party for whatever comes next)! WE SEE YOU. xoxo

**THIS IS A LGBTQ+ AFFIRMING SPACE. No harassment, no racism, no groping, no B.S. Ask for consent every time. You will be asked to leave if you violate these terms.**