Sarah Brailey, Clara Osowski & Tomasz Lis

media release: Premieres of new and newly restored song cycles of John Harbison. His intensely moving Milosz Songs paired with a new set based on poems of Michael Fried that squarely confront death,

Sarah Brailey, soprano | Clara Osowski, mezzo soprano | Tomasz Lis, piano

Program includes

Harbison: Milosz Songs (2006; 2024) / texts by Czeslaw Milosz (US PREMIERE of the newly restored complete edition)

Harbison’s intensely moving cycle, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic for Dawn Upshaw, on poems of poet laureat Czeslaw Milosz, whose words drew Harbison not just for their content, but also for their essential musical qualities. The lyrics are fragmentary; the melodies are elusive; and everyday images have dissonant elements. Harbison’s lucid and precisely wrought music complements Milosz's gripping words…in audible textures and essentially tonal harmonic language. “A significant new work,” wrote the The New York Times.

The piano version of Milosz Songs originally included only six of the eleven poems; the new version restores the cycle to completion. Polish pianists Tomasz Lis brings to this reading a sensitivity only possible through his nationalistic afflitiation.

Harbison: The Next Subject (2024) / texts by Michael Fried (WORLD PREMIERE)

Bach’s cantatas are, in the main, about death. After a lifetime living in the world of Bach cantatas—studying, conducting, performing—this setting of six of Michael Fried’s poems is Harbison’s own “Bach cantata,” a form that increasingly absorbs him.

Harbison: Songs After Sappho (2025) / texts by Sappho-Carman (WORLD PREMIERE)

“In my practice, texts will arrive, unsought, at the right moment. The essential ‘opening of the curtain’ occurs when a lived experience links up insistently with a writer’s words, which then seem ready, even destined for a new role.” —John Harbison