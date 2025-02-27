Sarah Brailey with Kangwon Lee Kim, Dawn Dongeun Wohn, Marie Pauls, Lindsey Crabb

media release: LunART Chamber Music Collective presents “In Her Voice” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning soprano Sarah Brailey in a program of chamber works with string quartet.

The concert will spotlight renowned living women composers, each a distinct voice with a story to tell, who are currently shaping 21st century music history.

A meet-and-greet reception with the artists will follow the performance. All are invited for light refreshments and conversation with Sarah, violinists Kangwon Lee Kim and Dawn Dongeun Wohn, violist Marie Pauls, and cellist Lindsey Crabb.

In The Light Blurred by the Stars, composer Eliza Brown

Nocturne pour Caline, Danae Xanthe Vlasse

By and By, Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw

Audiences will get a sneak preview of what’s to come for LunART’s upcoming summer festival with Shuo, a string quartet by 2025 Composer-in-Residence Chen Yi.

Student Ticket: $15

ALL Member Ticket: $20

General Admission Ticket: $30

Doors at 6:30 PM / Concert at 7 PM

Note: A second concert takes place Saturday, March 1, Doors at 6:30 PM / Concert at 7 PM @ Mineral Point Opera House, (139 High St, Mineral Point.