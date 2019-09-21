Sarah Brailey
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: GRACE PRESENTS is proud to provide free public concerts year-round to the people of Madison. These concerts are made possible in part by goodwill donations received at concerts. If you have been uplifted by Grace Presents concerts, and are in a position to support the program, please give generously!
Grace Presents is grateful to be supported in part by generous projects Grant from Dane Arts, the Madison Arts Commission, and the Episcopal Church Women.
