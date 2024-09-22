media release:Carbon, Cotton, Bone: The Artists’ Books of Sarah Bryant, is on view at the Kohler Art Library September 3rd, 2023—December 13, 2024. This exhibit was graciously made possible with work loaned from the UW Milwaukee Special Collections and provides an impressive overview of work from Big Jump Press and collaborators.

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Kohler Art Library, the lecture is funded by the Leonora G. Bernstein Artists’ Book Endowment.

Also: Please join the Kohler Art Library for the Seventh Annual Bernstein Book Arts Lecture, Acts of Translation: Bridging Disciplines through the Artists’ Book on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 5pm in the room L140 of the Elvehjem Building.

Sarah Bryant will be discussing her new work Acts of Translation, a series of five books exploring interdisciplinary conversations. Her imprint Big Jump Press is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she is an Associate Professor for the University of Alabama MFA Book Arts Program.

Lecture is free and open to the public. Reception with the artist to follow!