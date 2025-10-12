Sarah C. Jamieson Memorial Recital

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: On May 25, 1951, Sarah Cameron Jamieson, a student of artist in residence Gunnar Johansen, performed a recital featuring the works of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Weber, and Debussy. In this special tribute event, students of Professor Christopher Taylor will perform Sarah Jamieson’s recital program in Music Hall, where the 1951 program took place.