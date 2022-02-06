Sarah Daneshpour

press release: Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Season tickets: $225 for all six concerts, a $75 savings. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

A rising star with an "unerring sense of elegant phrasing" (Oregon ArtsWatch), Sara Daneshpour has performed worldwide, including at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Great Hall of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Concert Program:

Chopin - Étude No.1, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.2, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.3, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.4, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.5, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.6, Op.10

Ligeti - Étude No.10 "Der Zauberlehrling"

Ligeti - Étude No.5 "Arc-en-ciel"

Ligeti - Étude No.4 "Fanfares"

Chopin - Étude No.7, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.8, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.9, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.10, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.11, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.12, Op.10

Chopin - Étude No.1, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.2, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.3, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.4, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.5, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.6, Op.25

Ligeti - Étude No.6 "Automne á Varsovie"

Ligeti - Étude No.2 "Cordes á vide"

Ligeti - Étude No.13 "L'escalier du diable"

Chopin - Étude No.7, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.8, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.9, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.10, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.11, Op.25

Chopin - Étude No.12, Op.25