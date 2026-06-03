Sarah Day Day
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release:Sarah Day-Day
Sunday, June 28 | 3:30 - 5:30 PM
Get ready to celebrate the one and only Dame Day in this casual get-together setting. RSVP below and let us know how many folks to expect for our potluck dinner. More details to come.
Location: APT Campus | Picnic Shelter
Info
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Special Events
Theater & Dance