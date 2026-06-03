Sarah Day Day

RSVP

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release:Sarah Day-Day

Sunday, June 28 | 3:30 - 5:30 PM

Get ready to celebrate the one and only Dame Day in this casual get-together setting. RSVP below and let us know how many folks to expect for our potluck dinner. More details to come.  

Location: APT Campus | Picnic Shelter

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Info

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Special Events
Theater & Dance
608-588-2361
RSVP
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