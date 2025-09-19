× Expand courtesy Sarah Fiske A close-up of Sarah Fiske. Sarah Fiske

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Sarah Fiske has been a campfire entertainer and sing-along host with her guitar since the mid-80s. Recent years have seen her on Make Music Madison stages in her neighborhood. Her Hog debut occurred last March with a fine show. Stemming from a family of music teachers in Maine, her tastes range from Cole Porter to Joni Mitchell, with a solid sprinkling of Kate Wolf and John Prine.

.