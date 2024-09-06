× Expand Smouse in the House Sarah Jarosz and guitar. Sarah Jarosz

media release: Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY-winning musician Sarah Jarosz has today announced she is extending her US tour with 12 new shows this August & September. The over 50-date tour began this past February and will now see Jarosz performing through September with new stops in Columbus, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Madison.

For a taste of what to expect live from Sarah Jarosz and her band, watch their performance on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions.

On Polaroid Lovers, the highly decorated artist finds herself at the apex of change, as she left her adopted home of NYC and returned to the South. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career, she opened herself up to collaborators leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby. The results are a more electric and urgent sound that never sacrifices Jarosz's gorgeous and unparalleled voice.

Praise for Polaroid Lovers Tour:

“wow can she sing. While her earlier work skews more toward Americana and bluegrass, her new work leans a bit more rock ‘n’ roll. But as this concert showed off, no matter what the genre, that girl can sing”

Santa Barbara Independent

"The Austin singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album soared at today’s midday concert."

WXPN

"As soon as Jarosz begins, plucking away at her guitar, it is clear she is a musical force to be reckoned with.”

UCLA Radio

“On a snowy suburban Denver evening, the song – and the musicians – more than delivered that warmth”

Americana Highways

“the set was stuffed with exquisite songs”

Third Coast Review