Sarah Kendall, Sarah Williams, Robert Fleitz

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Sarah Kendall is a soprano second year master's student studying voice with Professor Paul Rowe. She will perform a selection of vocal pieces from the 19th century; a new, commissioned composition; and opera repertoire. With Sarah Williams (piano), Robert Fleitz (piano, cello).

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-263-5615
