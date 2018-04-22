Sarah Kendall, Sarah Williams, Robert Fleitz
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.
press release: Sarah Kendall is a soprano second year master's student studying voice with Professor Paul Rowe. She will perform a selection of vocal pieces from the 19th century; a new, commissioned composition; and opera repertoire. With Sarah Williams (piano), Robert Fleitz (piano, cello).
