Sarah Kennedy, Bradley Griep, Owen Joyner

media release: Hosts Chris Calogero and Emily Winter have invited their funniest friends from New York and LA to headline at Local Motive! The Summer+ Series goes from May - October, and the first headliner is SARAH KENNEDY.

Sarah Kennedy has been featured on The Today Show, MTV, and SiriusXM, performed in comedy festivals across the country, and was a finalist in NBC’s nationwide Stand-Up for Diversity contest. Her writing has appeared in The Advocate, Reductress, and GO Magazine, among other outlets.

From 2022 until 2025, Sarah co-opened and co-ran Albuquerque’s only dedicated comedy club, Dry Heat Comedy Club. She now lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Opening for Sarah will be local comedians Bradley Griep and Owen Joyner.