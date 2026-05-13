Sarah Kennedy, Bradley Griep, Owen Joyner

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Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Hosts Chris Calogero and Emily Winter have invited their funniest friends from New York and LA to headline at Local Motive! The Summer+ Series goes from May - October, and the first headliner is SARAH KENNEDY. 

Sarah Kennedy has been featured on The Today Show, MTV, and SiriusXM, performed in comedy festivals across the country, and was a finalist in NBC’s nationwide Stand-Up for Diversity contest. Her writing has appeared in The Advocate, Reductress, and GO Magazine, among other outlets.

From 2022 until 2025, Sarah co-opened and co-ran Albuquerque’s only dedicated comedy club, Dry Heat Comedy Club. She now lives in Brooklyn, New York. 

Opening for Sarah will be local comedians Bradley Griep and Owen Joyner. 

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Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
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