media release: Sarah Perry is a Chicago-based national touring comedian and writer whose fearless delivery and subject matter is highly relatable and resoundingly funny. Sarah graduated from Columbia College Chicago in 2016 with a degree in Comedy Writing and Performance and has also completed The Comedy Studies program and graduated from The Conservatory at The Second City, as well as the improv program at iO Theatre.

Sarah has produced multiple successful shows in Chicago including the Laugh Factory’s Drink Date Laugh on Fridays and her very own creation: Boy/Girl Sleepover. She gained Internet attention when Laugh Factory Hollywood posted videos of her stand-up online, racking up a total of over 4.3 million views on Instagram and Youtube. Sarah has also locally lent her writing and acting chops to Chicago’s WGN’s Man Of The People, a late night show hosted by Pat Tomasulo.

Sarah has opened up for Natasha Leggero, Melissa Villaseñor, Becky Robinson, Steph Tolev, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Chandrasekhar, Lynne Koplitz, Michael Kosta, Chris Redd, Esther Povitsky, Joe List and more. In June 2019 she was named a semi-finalist for StandUp NBC. In November of 2019 she performed a TEDx Talk for her Alma Mater, Columbia College Chicago and in January 2020 she performed at Team Coco House in Chicago. Sarah has performed at several comedy festivals including Laughing Skull, Limestone, Floodwater, Flyover, Fountain City and more.

In March 2021 Sarah was voted Best Stand-Up Comic by The Chicago Reader. That same month, she was featured on the virtual SXSW Festival and in May 2021 she was the runner up in the professional stand up category of The Ladies of Laughter competition. In July of 2022 Sarah filmed her first special with OFTV that is currently available on the platform. In January 2024 she filmed her second special with Don’t Tell Comedy that is now on all their platforms. In May 2024 she participated in the “Netflix is a Joke Festival” in Los Angeles. You can currently find her headlining clubs all across the country.