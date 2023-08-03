7:30 pm on 8/3 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 8/4-5, Comedy on State. $25-$5.

media release: Sarah Sherman aka Sarah Squirm is currently a featured player on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. She co-stars with Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix film, “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!”

Sarah was selected as a NEW FACE at the 2021 Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and is known for her popular live show, Helltrap Nightmare. Sarah previously opened for Eric André on his national tour and wrote on THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW. She staffed on the Adult Swim series THREE BUSY DEBRAS and Netflix’s MAGIC FOR HUMANS. She was previously named one of Vulture’s Comics to Watch for 2018 and one of TIME OUT Magazine’s Five Comics to Watch for 2017.