Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Chris Pierce Band, Adem Tesfaye Band, Ghost Particles, Johnny Chimes, Whiskey Farm, Gaines & Wagoner, comedy by Mary Mack
McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Sessions at McPike Park concerts take place Aug. 11-12 (rain date Aug. 13) and 16-17 in 2023.
Saturday , August 12 – The TBA Session
Stage Sponsors: IBEW 159; To Benefit: WORT-FM
1:30- 2:30 – Johnny Chimes*
3:15- 4:15--The Ghost Particles*
5:00- 6:00 – Adem Tesfaye Band *
6:30- 7:45 – The Chris Pierce Band*
8:30-10:00 – Sarah Shook and the Disarmers*TBA July 2 (North Carolina)
9:45-11:00-- The Mary Mack Comedy Review (In Tent)
In tent : The Whiskey Farm then Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines*
Sunday, August 13 Rain Date
Of course, there will be great food and drink available at every show, as well as a raffle. Every raffle dollar earned will go to our six effective non-profit partners, Centro Hispano, The Native Food Network, Community Immigration Law Center, The Urban League of Greater Madison, WORT-FM and The Friends of Ukraine Madison.
The Sessions are free, all-volunteer run and open to all ages.