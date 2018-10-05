Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, The Trongone Band

× Expand Sarah Shook

press release: BBS 7, coming Friday, October 5. Tickets on sale NOW.

As Rolling Stone put it, she's "proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music." And we think that makes Sarah Shook a perfect fit for The Barn. Now on tour to support their 2018 album Years, the chance to get her and The Disarmers in for a Bonus Barn Session seemed too good to be true. But you'd better believe we wouldn't pass up an opportunity for y'all to rock out to her fierce, smart, and uncompromising lyrics along with the band's tight, always-in-the-pocket sound.

And if that's not enough, this Session will open up with The Trongone Band, who bring a blend of old-school southern rock mixed with funk and blues to create their own unique, cutting-edge originals.

Make your plans (and get your tickets) now for this early-fall Barn burner! (And sorry for the short notice, we just couldn't wait to put this one on sale!)