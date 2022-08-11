media release: A Room of One's Own and Boswell Book Company are pleased to host a virtual event featuring UW graduate Sarah Thankam Mathews, author of All This Could Be Different, an electrifying debut novel of a young immigrant building a life for herself in Milwaukee among a landscape of queer love, friendship, work, and precarity. In conversation with Dawnie Walton, the author of The Final Revival of Opal and Nev.

Graduating into the long maw of an American recession, Sneha is one of the fortunate ones. She’s moved to Milwaukee for an entry-level corporate job that, grueling as it may be, is the key that unlocks every door: she can pick up the tab at dinner with her new friend Tig, get her college buddy Thom hired alongside her, and send money to her parents back in India. She also has a crush on Marina, a beguiling and beautiful dancer who always seems just out of reach. But painful secrets rear their heads, jobs go off the rails, and evictions loom.

A beautiful, capacious novel All This Could Be Different is a wise, tender, and riveting group portrait of young people forging love and community amidst struggle, and a moving story of one immigrant’s journey to make her home in the world. From Susan Choi, author of Trust Exercise: "Some books are merely luminous - this one is iridescent: with joy and pain, isolation and communion, solemnity and irreverent humor. Even the title has twin meanings. 'All this could be different' is a sorrowing observation of our contemporary precarity, but 'All this could be different' is equally - and ultimately - a declaration, an electrifying act of resistance."

Sarah Thankam Mathews grew up between Oman and India, immigrating to the United States at seventeen. She is a recipient of a Best American Short Stories 2020 award and fellowships from the Asian American Writers Workshop

Dawnie Walton is a writer, editor, and author. Her work explores identity, place, and the influence of pop culture. Formerly an editor at Essence and Entertainment Weekly, she has received fellowships in fiction from MacDowell and Tin House, and an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her writing has appeared in Oxford American, Bon Appetit, NPR, Lithub, and Black Ballad. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, she lives in Brooklyn with her husband.