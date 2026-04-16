media release: The 2026 Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month Planning Committee is proud to present our keynote for UW-Madison’s 2026 APIDA Heritage Month: Sarah Thankam Mathews!

Sarah Thankam Mathews ‘17 is an Indian-Omani author known for her rich and intimate storytelling. Her debut novel, All This Could Be Different, is a National Book Award finalist and New York Times Editor's Choice. It was also named a Best Book of the Year by NPR, Vogue, TIME, and more. She is the founder of the mutual aid network Bed-Stuy Strong. Sarah is a UW–Madison alum and served as president of WUD in 2012-2013.

Please join us in welcoming Sarah back to campus as our APIDA Heritage Month Keynote Event, a moderated Q&A in the Symphony Room, Gordon Dining and Event Center on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM (reserved seats will be held until 6:15 PM, at which point those without reservations will be admitted if there is space remaining, first come, first served).

Sarah will be available for autographs after the event, and books will be on sale on site by A Room Of One's Own.

This is an official APIDA Heritage Month event organized by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee, which is part of the Multicultural Student Center.

For questions and accommodations, please email apidasc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu or call at 608-262-4503.

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2026: Beauty in the Brokenness

There is a beauty in the rich cultures and histories tied to the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) diaspora. Across APIDA communities, many values such as hard work, excellence, and collective care are deeply celebrated. Yet beneath these powerful legacies, there can also be threads of fragmentation. For some, this emerges from a history of immigration, intergenerational trauma, or moments of cultural disconnect that can create a sense of feeling “broken,” as if identities or experiences stand apart from one another. These pieces, however, also have the potential to build connection, deepen understanding, and strengthen communities. Much like the Japanese art of kintsugi, where broken pottery is repaired with gold, APIDA communities have long found ways to reconstruct fractures into sources of strength, solidarity, and meaning. Brokenness is not an endpoint; rather, it can be the beginning of healing.

Whether falling apart or piecing together fragments, the possibility of growth remains. We may change and we may break, but we also hope. From APIDA communities, there is an opportunity to recognize and embrace beauty in imperfection, resilience, and reflection. This year, APIDA Heritage Month invites the campus community to celebrate how identities, stories, and experiences come together to reveal the Beauty in the Brokenness.

For more information, please contact us at apidasc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu.

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