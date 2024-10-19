Sarah Thornton

media release: Infectiously empathetic, Tits Up: What Sex Workers, Milk Bankers, Plastic Surgeons, Bra Designers, and Witches Tell Us about Breasts will alter your consciousness about breasts. Thornton takes her readers behind the scenes on a journey through five distinct worlds – the strip club, the human milk bank, the plastic surgeon’s operating room, the bra design studio, and finally into the forest for a pagan retreat with body-positive “crones” and “witches.”

Blending sociology, reportage, and personal narrative with unexpected optimism, Thornton connects her revealing case studies to broader concepts of bodily autonomy, gender equality, racial politics, and desire. Along the way, Thornton debunks persistent myths, reveals astounding truths, and unpacks women’s rights in ways that the American feminist movement has historically avoided.

In conversation with Kate Phelps.