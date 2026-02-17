media release: Friday, February 27, 2026

5:30 PM – Doors Open

6:00 PM – SARAH’S OIL (run time 1 hr 43 min.) – Film

7:45-8:00 – Discussion (15 mins)

The event is free and open to the public (subject to venue capacity).

In celebration of Black History Month, the city of Madison Department of Civil Rights, Dane County Office for Equity and Inclusion, and Monona Terrace present the film, “Sarah’s Oil.”

Parking is available in the state-owned ramp attached to Monona Terrace. There is a flat rate of $5 after 5 p.m.

“Sarah’s Oil,” a biographical drama inspired by the true story of Sarah Rector, an 11-year-old African American girl in 1913 Oklahoma who becomes one of the nation's first Black female millionaires. The film follows her struggle to secure her oil-rich, formerly "barren" land against greedy speculators, highlighting themes of faith, racial injustice and resilience.