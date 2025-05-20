Sardines (a comedy about death)

media release: After performing his smash-hit show “Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson” last year to an adoring and 100% satisfied audience, Chris Grace is back for Overture Center's second annual Fringe Festival! This time, the actor and comedian is moving from solving racism to solving... death? “Chris Grace: Sardines” explores the tragic, hilarious and important questions of our time:

Can we enjoy life if we know how it ends?

Does making art actually help?

And if Rihanna's song is called “Don't Stop the Music,” why does the music... stop?

This is a comic look at the people in Chris’s life who have passed and how he has managed to live a full, joyous life in spite of that. His existential ice cream sundae has every flavor of grief in it; from parents to siblings to partners, he’s experienced it all and he’s made it out the other side.