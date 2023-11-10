Sasha Christine, Victoria Lynn-Mirage, Gina D’Licious, Bianca Lynn Breeze, Bambii Banx$, Malaiya Marvel, Mystie Von Cucci, KhrisStyle D. Infiniti-Ross, Wynter Da Bratt, Cass Marie Domino, host Lucy Von Cucci

media release: Advanced Employment is excited to announce that our annual benefit show is coming up on Friday, November 10, at FIVE Nightclub!

AE is a local non-profit that provides vocational and community supports for adults with disabilities throughout Dane County.

This year’s event theme is a hybrid of Barbie and empowerment/authenticity/living your truth!

The show cast includes: Sasha Christine, Victoria Lynn-Mirage, Gina D’Licious, Bianca Lynn Breeze, Bambii Banx$, Malaiya Marvel, Mystie Von Cucci, KhrisStyle D. Infiniti-Ross, Wynter Da Bratt, Cass Marie Domino, and hostess Lucy Von Cucci.

There will be raffles, light food and snacks, baked goods, and a variety of shots!

It will be announced soon as to when tables will be on sale, but the prices are as follows:

VIP Tables: $60

General Tables: $30

Cover Charge: $10 per person