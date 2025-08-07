media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to be the partnered bookstore at Sasha Debevec-McKenney's book launch of her debut book of poetry, Joy is My Middle Name. She will be joined with a reading by Macy Perrine.

This is an off-site event on the patio at Mickey's Tavern (1524 Williamson St).

About the book

Hilarious, moving, and accessible, the poems in this extraordinary debut interrogate patriotism in a deeply flawed country.

In her best imitation of a historian, poet Sasha Debevec-McKenney combs through the past. Joy Is My Middle Name is about crawling through your twenties and emerging into your thirties. Walking uneasily through cities and rural towns, talking about sex, race, womanhood, addiction, sobriety, consumerism, and pop culture, these poems pull at the edges of the performed self with ease.

This remarkable debut collection showcases Debevec-McKenney’s intimate, assured, conversational voice. Full of stories, character, awkward silences, and actual jokes, Joy Is My Middle Name seamlessly traces the author’s search for herself and examines how she gets in her own way, brings humor and lightness to rock-bottom moments, and considers the shamelessly girly as a serious cultural artifact.

All the while, Debevec-McKenney uses her own life to get revenge on the version of American history we’re taught in school. She brilliantly weaves together the political and the personal, maps the interior onto the exterior, and vice versa. Humble, giddy, ridiculous, bold, deep, empathetic, difficult, ragged, strange, erratic, and lithe, Joy Is My Middle Name is the most open conversation with your greatest friend, over the best dinner, the buzz of life’s perfect—and not-so-perfect—moments funneled onto the page.

“My life changed

when I found out what I could do

with my mouth. I licked

it all up, thirsty as any lifelong learner,

any other lover of the last drop,

swallowing everything but

what I had to say.”

—from “WHEN I MET SHARON OLDS SHE TOLD ME TO WRITE A POEM ABOUT LBJ’S PENIS”

Sasha Debevec-McKenney is the author of the poetry collection Joy Is My Middle Name. She received her MFA from New York University. She was the 2020–2021 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin and a 2023-2025 Creative Writing Fellow at Emory University. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Yale Review, The Drift, Granta, and elsewhere. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut.