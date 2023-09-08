× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sasha Rosser

media release: Sasha Rosser is a full-time Russian-American stand-up with a nerd’s take on black and blue comedy. Covering everything from divorce to RoboCop to that time she was investigated by the FBI, her dark, irreverent act has been seen at clubs, corporate events, and comedy festivals across North America including Gilda's Laugh Fest, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, PrideFest Milwaukee, and the Snow Jam Comedy Festival. She has performed with national headliners such as Shane Torres, Matteo Lane, and Dave Attell.

Sasha is a regular and headliner at Laugh Factory: Chicago, frequently guest stars on Seattle’s Meat in the Middle podcast, and produces several monthly showcases in the Madison, Wisconsin area. In 2020, she appeared in the Japanese documentary "King of Comedy." In 2022, she founded the production company Cheshire Cat Comedy and was a second place winner in the World Series of Comedy. Sasha has been chosen to perform on Comedians You Should Know, Comedy on State's "Best of the Midwest" showcase, and Kenan Thompson's Ultimate Comedy Showcase. She was banned from Tinder in 2018.

Hosted by: Stay tuned!

Two shows!

Friday, September 8

7PM and 8:30PM

Crucible Madison

3116 Commercial Ave