Sasha Rosser, Ben O'Connell, Frandu, Emily Winter, Chris Calogero

media release: A monthly comedy experience featuring the region's best standup comics trying out new jokes in a heated traincar with a bar!

Join us on Thursday, January 22 at 7:30 PM for short standup sets from:

Sasha Rosser (2025 Winner of the Madison's Funniest Competition)

Ben O'Connell (from Don't Tell Comedy)

Frandu (Local Favorite)

Emily Winter (E!, NPR, Nickelodeon)

Chris Calogero (New York Times Comedian to Watch)

& more!

Tickets are $12 advance or $15 day of show.