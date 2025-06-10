RSVP for Sashiko: Traditional Japanese Embroidery

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: For 18+

$110

Tuesdays, June 17th & 24th, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

In this 2 week workshop we will explore the Japanese technique of Sashiko applied to a repair, patch or reinforcement on a garment. We'll learn the basic rules for preparing a sewing area with a grid, explore a few patterns, and learn the rules that make this simple sewing technique look polished. We’ll provide participants with the tools to take this technique into their own lives. Registration deadline: 6/10/2025.

608-232-1510
