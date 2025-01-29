media release: The very first S.A.S.Y Social, a gathering designed to bring our community together in a relaxed and welcoming environment, will take place at The Harmony Bar & Grill on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and is an opportunity to strengthen connections, share ideas, and learn more about the vibrant activities happening within our neighborhood.

Whether you’ve been a part of the S.A.S.Y community for years or are new to the area, this is a chance to:

Exchange ideas for creative projects and solutions.

Learn about volunteering opportunities.

Explore ways to get involved with the SASY Neighborhood Association or its committees.

Discover more about AtwoodFest and other exciting events in the area.

This event will serve as a platform for collaboration, connection, and discovery, and we encourage everyone to attend. The flyer for the event is attached for your convenience, and we hope you’ll share it with friends and neighbors who might also be interested.

We’re grateful to The Harmony Bar & Grill for hosting this gathering, and we look forward to making it a space where ideas and friendships can flourish.