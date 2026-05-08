Satchel Paige, Ruthie McQuinn, Nick Lang

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SATCHEL PAIGE has been playing here for 41 years.

Catalyzed into songwriting by Kurt Cobain’s spirit after a decade within the walls of this folk haven, Satchel’s influences are many and eclectic. It could be said he bends or blends genres, but that’s just happenstance. He simply goes wherever his feelings take him, and learns how to express them as he goes. Thankfully, he has some friends who can pick up what he’s putting down. Though a blessing and a curse in equal measure, Satchel has lived among performing songwriters for over forty years, and if you enjoy the music of those who pass through here, you’re likely to enjoy his tunes, too.

RUTHIE MCQUINN (of the Krause Famiy Band, the Ramblin’ Kind, Slipjig, the Pretenders, etc.) on vocals and violin & NICK LANG (of Long Mama and multiple other Milwaukee area bands) on drums will be picking up what he’s putting down. I hope they recycle it instead of putting it into the trash.