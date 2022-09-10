Saturday Morning Cartel

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin

media release: Enjoy live music at the brewery! Bands are typically local (from the Madison or Milwaukee area), performing with small PA systems in a relatively intimate setting. The brewery books a variety of genres: bluegrass, alt country, blues rock, cajun, celtic and honky tonk to name a few.

There is never a cover charge for our music performances.

During Winter months, performances are every Saturday evening inside the Tasting Room from 7 to 10 pm.**

In the Summer, performances move outdoors to the Beer Garden and occur each Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 pm. (In case of inclement weather, Beer Garden performances will be moved inside the Tasting Room.)**

**COVID allowing. Some outdoor times may move up during fall months.

See the schedule here for artists and performance times or follow our Facebook page for up-to-date information on ALL our events. Our live music schedule can also be viewed on Google Calendar.

