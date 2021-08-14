Saturday Science
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: This workshop will take place IN PERSON at Space Place.
Take the design challenge and make a paper airplane launcher. Make the airplane of your choice (or we'll help you make one) but then see if you can make a launcher that works better than your arm (for children ages 6-10 and their families).
Attendance may be limited to ensure social distancing.
Kids & Family