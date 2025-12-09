media release: Our Saturday Science Workshops are back! Join us in our competition to see who can propel a marble furthest across a room. The winner will earn a certificate proclaiming them as a Master of Velocity!

N.B. Arrive on time as we cannot accommodate late arrivals. Saturday Science workshops generally run 45 minutes to an hour in length. Afterward, or if you arrive late, we encourage you to visit our neighbor, the Wisconsin Science Museum.

UW Space Place is located at the Village on Park, 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin, in the lower level of the Atrium.