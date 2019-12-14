press release: You Can Be a Science Hero

Use science to shape a better world! Create pledges and science crafts to share as gifts, dive into hands-on activities to fuel the super power of creativity, explore ideas with UW students, support our planet and be a champion of sustainable practices, discover amazing heroes of science and how you can be one too and more.

The event is part of Saturday Science, an ongoing program that helps community members connect with science in a casual atmosphere. The program typically is held on the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. For more information, visit discovery.wisc.edu/saturdayscience.

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

