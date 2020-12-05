ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home!

Visit discovery.wisc.edu/ SaturdayScience for activities you can do on or off-line. Try hands-on science experiments at home!

Explore how to make slime and why it’s stretchy

Make a nanogenerator with common household materials

Investigate things at home up close – with a microscope (on Facebook at 10 a.m.)

And more!

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

