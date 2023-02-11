Saturday Science

media release: Start off celebrating Valentine's Day by experimenting with candy hearts. Will the hearts sink or float in different liquids? Make a prediction and then we will test it (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https:// curriculumcastle.com/ valentines-candy-hearts- science-activity-free/