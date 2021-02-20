ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home!

Feb. 20: Celebrating Black Excellence in Art, Science, & Society

Celebrate Black STEAM with us! Discover past and present innovators who have transformed science through technology, engineering, art, and more; meet Black researchers and entrepreneurs in Madison; and more.

Experience Saturday Science and Black excellence in STEAM from home! Visit discovery.wisc.edu/ SaturdayScience on February 20 at 10 am for science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities you can do on or off-line. And watch the Discovery Building Facebook page throughout February to learn more about local Black innovators. Saturday Science is free and open to the public and is supported by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison, and WARF.

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.