press release: Secret Science of Sports

Discover the science behind your favorite sports at this free monthly event for kids and families! Meet UW student-athletes from Badgers Give Back, test your strength and knowledge, explore the life of a student-athlete, practice your speed and quickness, meet Bucky Badger and more.

The event is part of Saturday Science, an ongoing program that helps community members connect with science in a casual atmosphere. The program typically is held on the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. For more information, visit discovery.wisc.edu/saturdayscience.

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.